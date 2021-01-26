The Merlin Players will be holding virtual auditions on Feb. 6 and 8 from 6-9 p.m. for their upcoming production of Neil Simon’s "Brighton Beach Memoirs."
Contact the Merlin Players at themerlinplayers@gmail.com to schedule an audition. Rehearsals will take place largely over Zoom and will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The play will be available in an online streaming format and will be recorded more akin to a movie or television show, allowing for proper masking and distancing while enabling actors to perform safely in the same space.
Roles are available for girls aged 12-20, boys 14-20, women 30-50, and a man 30-50.
The story of "Brighton Beach Memoirs" follows almost-15-year-old Eugene Jerome as he grows up in 1937. Dreaming of baseball and girls, Eugene must cope with the mundane existence of his family life in Brooklyn: formidable mother, overworked father, and his worldly older brother Stanley. Throw into the mix his widowed Aunt Blanche and her two young (but rapidly aging) daughters and you have a recipe for heartfelt hilarity.
This play is directed by Sam Temple.