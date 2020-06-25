River Bend Nature Center (RBNC) is seeking candidates to join its volunteer Board of Directors. The RBNC Board of Directors exists to secure and enhance River Bend’s ability to help people discover, enjoy, understand and preserve the incredible natural world that surrounds us.
A press release states, "Through contact with River Bend Nature Center, we envision that people will develop understanding of natural systems and our connections within them and be inspired to conserve and be stewards of the natural world."
Ideal candidates enjoy nature and have a desire to use their knowledge and skills to continue the legacy of environmental education, conservation, and outdoor recreation opportunities that have existed for forty years at River Bend. The Board meets once a month and members also must also serve on a committee and be a member of RBNC. Openings will be filled by a vote of the membership at the Annual Meeting on July 30, 2020.
For more information and to apply, visit rbnc.org or contact River Bend Nature Center at rbncinfo@rbnc.org or 507-332-7151. Applications must be received by Monday, July 13, 2020.