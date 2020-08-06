Registration for the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium (CVEC) term courses that begin online the week of Sept. 14, 2020, will close on Monday, Aug. 24. Processing of all registrations received by that date will begin at 6 p.m., and students will then be admitted to oversubscribed courses by lottery. Classes are limited to 15 participants. After Aug. 24, registrations will be accepted on a space-available basis.
To register or to see what's needed to be a student in an online course, see cvec.org. Completed registration forms should be brought or mailed to CVEC, FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield, MN 55057. The fee for an eight-week course is $50 (not including the cost of a textbook).
The faculty of the Elder Collegium courses include emeriti faculty from Carleton and St. Olaf colleges as well as other schools and professions. There are no prerequisites for taking these courses. They are offered as lifelong learning experiences.