Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the cast for its winter production of “Clue: On Stage” based on the Paramount Pictures motion picture and the Hasbro board game CLUE with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Prince and original music by David Abbinanti.
It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well … dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.
Zackery Knapton is the director with Sandee Hardy Hagen as the technical director.
The cast includes Patrick McColley as Wadsworth, Whitni Minton as Yvette, Raquel Hellman as Miss Scarlett, Gail Zollner as Mrs. Peacock, Theresa Scheidt as Mrs. White, Curt Jorgensen as Colonel Mustard, Ron Hager as Professor Plum, Jason Domstrand as Mr. Green, Tyler Mielke as Mr. Boddy, Hank Bell as The Motorist, David Phillips as Broken Down Car Cop, and Emily Winn as Cook/Singing Telegram Girl.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. February 12, 13, 19 and 20 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. February 14 and 21.
Online tickets will be available at www.LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org for the public on Jan. 30. the remote Box Office at Tri M Graphics will be open Jan. 23 for members and Jan. 30 for the public. The LTO Box Office opens Feb. 8. Adult tickets are $17; student tickets are $14.