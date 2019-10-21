Fall Festival: Bats, Bones and Bonfires
Come celebrate fall with family and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. This event is open to all ages. The fee is $7 per person ($5 for River Bend members). New to this year are naturalist presentations about bats and bones and an illuminated trail walk after dark.
School’s Out Adventure Days
Adventure days are individual day-long camps open to kindergartner through fifth-grade students on days they are off from school from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Optional childcare before camps available for an additional $10 fee starting at 8 am. and after, ending at 4:30 p.m.
Animal Antics, Nov. 4, learn how scientists observe these behaviors and get some practice of your own.
Winter Birds, Dec. 23, learn how and why some birds stay in Minnesota year-round.
Track the Pack, Dec. 27, learn how to tell apart footprints of animals and become a detective to try and figure out who walks through the woods.
Winter Adventures, Dec. 30, burn off some winter break energy and learn how to kick-sled and snowshoe, and play winter games.
I heART Winter, Dec. 31, use nature as your inspiration to create paper making and nature weave projects.
The Adventure Day fee is $50 per person ($40 for River Bend members). Scholarships are available, call to inquire. Bring a bag lunch and dress for the weather. Pre-registration is required for this program.
For more information on River Bend Nature Center events or to register, call 507-332-7151 or visit rbnc.org/adventureday.