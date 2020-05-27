In addition to $98,100 in scholarships given to Falcons seniors by the Faribault Area Public School Education Trust Association, the class of 2020 earned another $87,000 worth of scholarships.
Awards are as follows:
1st United Jr Board Scholarship — Zahara Ali, Erica Johnsrud and Noah Murphy, $250 apiece
Brittney Landsverk Scholarship — Morgan Rist, $1,000
Class of 1966 Scholarship — Kaia Quimby, $400
Dakota/Rice Corn and Soybean growers AFA Scholarship — Hunter Williamette, $3,200
Dakota/Rice Corn and soybean growers local Scholarship — Nicholas Flom, $500
Dell Scholar Zahara Ali, $20,000
Elks Scholarship — Zahara Ali, Zoe Fronk, Emma Paquette and Alexandria Winter $400 each
Elks Scholarship — Kelsie DeMars, Madison Klecker and Madelyn Skjeveland, $600 apiece
Elks Scholarship — Lucy Paschke and Chau Truong, $800 each
Elks Scholarship — Madelyn Wehe, $1,200
Faribault Archery Club Scholarship — Jaclyn Meier, $750
Faribo Drag-Ons Scholarship — Junior Cruz Grande, $1,000
Faribault Education Association — Emily Barton, $500
Federated Challenge Scholarship — Emma Linse and Emma Paquette, $1,000 each
Federated Challenge Scholarship — Halima Muhumed, $1,500
Federated Challenge Scholarship — Grace Withrow, $2,000
Jennie-O-Turkey Store Scholarship — Abdirashid Abdi, Abas Ali, Zahara Ali, Neimo Hajji-Mohamed, Halima Muhumed and Nejib Osman, $1,000 apiece
Jennie-O-Turkey Store Scholarship — Chau Truong, $6,000
Faribo for Kids Thomas Laughlin Scholarship — Kelsie DeMars and Jessica Gehrke, $1,500 each
Lincoln PTA Scholarship — Abas Ali and Madelyn Wehe, $200 each
Nicholas Paulson "Ginger" Humanitarian Scholarship — Piper Gare and Hunter Williamette, $500 each
Noon Exchange "Ace Award" Scholarship — Alexandria Winter, $500
P.E.O. Scholarship — Trang Nguyen, $1,000
Rice County Farm Bureau Scholarship — Jessica Gehrke, $500
Rotary Art Scholarship — Lauren Jacobson and Bailey Simon, $400
Rotary Strive Scholarship — Emily Barton and Bisharo Shukri, $1,000 each
Sertoma Club Scholarship — Madison Klecker, $1,500
Rotary Strive Scholarship — Piper Gare, Chloe Kucera and Chau Truong, $2,000 each
Rotary Strive Scholarship — Lauren Rindahl, $2,500
Rotary Strive Scholarship — Dianne Camarillo Vazquez, $3,000
South Central College Scholarship — Nicole Plunkett, $11,000
Steele Waseca Cooperative Scholarship — Mara Bauer, $500
Tri-Lakes Scholarship — Jonathan Caron, Joshua Caron and Kelsie DeMars, $500 each