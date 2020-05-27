In addition to $98,100 in scholarships given to Falcons seniors by the Faribault Area Public School Education Trust Association, the class of 2020 earned another $87,000 worth of scholarships.

Awards are as follows:

1st United Jr Board Scholarship — Zahara Ali, Erica Johnsrud and Noah Murphy, $250 apiece

Brittney Landsverk Scholarship — Morgan Rist, $1,000

Class of 1966 Scholarship — Kaia Quimby, $400

Dakota/Rice Corn and Soybean growers AFA Scholarship — Hunter Williamette, $3,200

Dakota/Rice Corn and soybean growers local Scholarship — Nicholas Flom, $500

Dell Scholar Zahara Ali, $20,000

Elks Scholarship — Zahara Ali, Zoe Fronk, Emma Paquette and Alexandria Winter $400 each

Elks Scholarship — Kelsie DeMars, Madison Klecker and Madelyn Skjeveland, $600 apiece

Elks Scholarship — Lucy Paschke and Chau Truong, $800 each

Elks Scholarship — Madelyn Wehe, $1,200

Faribault Archery Club Scholarship — Jaclyn Meier, $750

Faribo Drag-Ons Scholarship — Junior Cruz Grande, $1,000

Faribault Education Association — Emily Barton, $500

Federated Challenge Scholarship — Emma Linse and Emma Paquette, $1,000 each

Federated Challenge Scholarship — Halima Muhumed, $1,500

Federated Challenge Scholarship — Grace Withrow, $2,000

Jennie-O-Turkey Store Scholarship — Abdirashid Abdi, Abas Ali, Zahara Ali, Neimo Hajji-Mohamed, Halima Muhumed and Nejib Osman, $1,000 apiece

Jennie-O-Turkey Store Scholarship — Chau Truong, $6,000

Faribo for Kids Thomas Laughlin Scholarship — Kelsie DeMars and Jessica Gehrke, $1,500 each

Lincoln PTA Scholarship — Abas Ali and Madelyn Wehe, $200 each

Nicholas Paulson "Ginger" Humanitarian Scholarship — Piper Gare and Hunter Williamette, $500 each

Noon Exchange "Ace Award" Scholarship — Alexandria Winter, $500

P.E.O. Scholarship — Trang Nguyen, $1,000

Rice County Farm Bureau Scholarship — Jessica Gehrke, $500

Rotary Art Scholarship — Lauren Jacobson and Bailey Simon, $400

Rotary Strive Scholarship — Emily Barton and Bisharo Shukri, $1,000 each

Sertoma Club Scholarship — Madison Klecker, $1,500

Rotary Strive Scholarship — Piper Gare, Chloe Kucera and Chau Truong, $2,000 each

Rotary Strive Scholarship — Lauren Rindahl, $2,500

Rotary Strive Scholarship — Dianne Camarillo Vazquez, $3,000

South Central College Scholarship — Nicole Plunkett, $11,000

Steele Waseca Cooperative Scholarship — Mara Bauer, $500

Tri-Lakes Scholarship — Jonathan Caron, Joshua Caron and Kelsie DeMars, $500 each

