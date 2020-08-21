The show, at least some of it, will go on.
Defeat of Jesse James Days organizers have announced that some outdoor events, including the much-loved parade, are still on the schedule.
According to the , the annual Joseph Lee Heywood Graveside Memorial Service is still scheduled for noon Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Northfield Cemetery. The longtime festival’s kickoff honors Heywood, the First National Bank cashier who died protecting residents’ saving from the James-Younger Gang during the 1876 robbery of First National Bank. Social distancing rules still need to be followed.
A community parade is scheduled for noon Sept. 12. However, a format has not been announced.
The Horseshoe Hunt is still scheduled from Sept. 2-7.
At 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, the Sundowners Car Club plans a Classic Car Cruise starting at Northfield High School. The lineup for the event starts at 3 p.m. Immediately following the cruise, ducks will be dropped into the river from the Fourth Street Bridge. The first three sold ducks are expected to have cash prizes — first place is $1,000, second place is $300, and third is $150. Tickets are $5, and participants must be 18 years old to purchase. However, participants don’t have to be present to win. Tickets are available for purchase from Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Services personnel or at the Fire Station.
Every year, the Defeat of Jesse James Days brings at least 200,000 people to Northfield over the four-day celebration held the weekend after Labor Day. While organizers don’t have an estimate on the revenue the celebration generates for area bars, restaurants, convenience stores, grocery stores, food booths, retail shops, artists, craftspeople and nonprofits, the figure is substantial.
There will also be an in-person vintage DJJD button sale at Northfield Historical Society. The Historical Society has reportedly collected a number of duplicate DJJD buttons over the years, so it is offering extras to the public. Proceeds from the sale will go toward improving the Historical Society’s collection. The sale will take place during normal museum hours. Button prices will vary. Also on Sept. 12, the “Great Minnesota Take Out” will take place. Those who attend can eat at local food booths in Ames Park. Local restaurants are encouraged to offer specials or sidewalk service.
The Northfield Historical Society Bank site and museum will be open all weekend. Up to 10 people will be admitted into the museum every 25 minutes to view the new raid exhibit. Reservations are encouraged, and normal museum admission prices apply.
The festival is working on a limited budget, and organizers encourage $5 button purchases to support the event. Those buttons will be available at area businesses.