The Minnesota Department of Transportation encourages all motorists to plan their Independence Day holiday travel routes, know where they will encounter work zones or roads closed due to recent heavy rains, and watch for slow or stopped traffic during peak travel times.
While MnDOT will suspend work on most projects during the holiday, many work zones will remain in place with reduced speed limits, temporary narrow lanes, lanes closed or shifted, and detours. Several roads in southern Minnesota have also been closed due to recent heavy rains; those roads will open when safe to do so.
Motorists should check www.511mn.org or the 511mn app before travel to learn where they may encounter work zones or roads closed, plan their travel routes and get real-time traffic and travel information.
Some of the more prominent work zones on state highways that may affect travel include:
Southern Minnesota
• Highway 61 Lake City – detour through Lake City; access to marina and businesses is available
• Highway 63/I-90 interchange – single-lane traffic on Highway 63 north of Stewartville, ramp detours on I-90
• I-90 in Austin – single-lane traffic, Highway 105 ramp detour
• I-90 Fairmont to Blue Earth – single-lane traffic, reduced speeds, ramps closed
• Highway 111/22 Nicollet to Gaylord – detour
• Hwy 71 Jackson to Windom – detour, lane restrictions and brief delays
• Highway 15 Hutchinson – closed, detour
• Highway 22 Litchfield – road closed for construction; detour
• Highway 23 Granite Falls to Cottonwood – road closed for construction; detour
• Highway 67 near Upper Sioux Agency State Park – road surface collapse; detour
Twin Cities
• Highway 5 "Around the Airport" – eastbound Highway 5 closed between I-494 and Davern Street in St. Paul; ramps closed; detour
• Hwy 21 in Jordan – closed between Mill St. and Sawmill Road/Old Highway 169
• I-35W Downtown to Crosstown – northbound and southbound lane closures between I-94 and 46th Street; ramp closures
• I-35W North MnPASS – northbound lanes separated between Lake Dr and Sunset Ave in Blaine. Right lane is for local exits, left lane is for through traffic
• I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater – lane shifts, reduced speed limit, narrow lanes; to exit eastbound I-94 between Maple Grove and Rogers, get into right lane immediately east of Highway 101 in Rogers
• Highway 212 in Norwood Young America – Highway 212 one way in both directions west of Norwood Young America to Cologne
Central Minnesota
• Hwy 47 Ogilvie to Woodland – closed, detour
• Highways 10 and 71 in Wadena – lanes shifted to eastbound side of road, Highway 10/Highway 71 intersection closed and detoured
• Hwy 71 in Long Prairie – closed, detour, three-way stop at Hwy 27
• Hwy 24 in Annandale – closed, detour
• Highway 55 near Barrett – closed at bridge, detour
• Highways 28, 29, 114 in Starbuck– Highway 29 closed, detour; oversized vehicles use truck detour
• Highway 210 west of Fergus Falls – closed, detour
• Hwy 75 Mustinka River Bridge – closed at bridge, detour
Northern Minnesota
Highway 1 Stony River Bridge west of Isabella – lanes closed; single-lane, signal-controlled bypass
Highway 23 Deer Creek Bridge and Highway 23 Nemadji Bridge near Holyoke and Pleasant Valley – Lanes closed; single-lane, signal-controlled bypass
I-35 Lake Avenue Bridge – Lake Avenue closed; detours
Highway 61 Grand Marais – Single-lane, signal controlled bypasses in town
Highway 200 near Laporte – detour
Highway 32 and 59 in Thief River Falls – detour
Highways 1 and 89 on Red Lake Indian Reservation – closed to non-essential movement
For a complete list of MnDOT projects, plans and studies by highway or region, visit mndot.gov/roadwork mndot.gov/roadwork.