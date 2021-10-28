After 13 years of advance care planning promotion, education and community engagement across the state and beyond, active programming for Honoring Choices Minnesota, an initiative of Twin Cities Medical Society Foundation, will conclude on Dec. 31.
Buckham West in Faribault and West Hills Social Commons in Owatonna have long held Honoring Choices sessions for area residents.
Since its inception in 2008, Honoring Choices Minnesota has been instrumental in furthering Advance Care Planning throughout the state by assisting statewide healthcare systems with the installation of internal ACP programs; training medical students, healthcare professionals and community volunteers to have effective ACP conversations; and working alongside communities to address disparities in ACP.
The reach of Honoring Choices has also extended beyond our borders to 11 other states who have adopted and licensed the Honoring Choices brand and program materials. Unfortunately, like many programs, Honoring Choices Minnesota has faced funding challenges in recent years.
We know many of you rely on Honoring Choices Minnesota’s resources. Therefore, TCMS will:
• Continue to make HCM resources available on TCMS’ website, including: healthcare directives, ACP information sheets and videos
• Provide future ACP facilitator trainings
• Continue to support ACP training for University of Minnesota medical students
• Create a new ACP 101 online module to support individuals and community groups who wish to learn how to engage in ACP
• Continue to license the Honoring Choices brand to state partners.