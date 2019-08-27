Faribault High School class of 1979 Reunion Committee has planned a reunion for the weekend of Oct. 4-6.
Friday highlights include a class float in the Homecoming parade which starts at 2 p.m., a social gathering at a classmates home on Roberds Lake after the parade and the Homecoming game at 7 p.m. Saturday events include high school tours, various Faribault events and tours with an evening gathering starting at 5 p.m. at Corks & Pints, 22 Fourth Street NE, Faribault.
A class picture will be taken at 7 p.m.. Sunday includes a class brunch at Winjum's Shady Acres, 17759 177th St. W, Faribault.
Questions or registration information can be obtained by contacting either Laurie Walker Markman at 507-330-2087 or laurie.markman@gmail.com or Lisa VonRuden Favro at 507-330-1287 or Lisak.favro@gmail.com.