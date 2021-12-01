Retired baseball player Henry Aaron, right, rocks in laughter as he hears former boxer Muhammad Ali, left, describe the wonder to those in the presence of the “world’s greatest boxer and the greatest baseball player of all time” at an Atlanta press conference on Dec. 1, 1976. Ali reaffirmed his retirement from boxing, promoted his biographical movie and the business venture of Leroy Johnson, center, Atlanta businessman who sponsored Ali’s 1970 comeback. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly)