Faribault Rotary Club honored several students and their parents at its annual Strive Banquet Feb. 26 at the Inn at Shattuck.
Strive is a program for students completing their junior year and is open to students at Faribault Senior High and Bethlehem Academy. This year $16,000 in scholarships was awarded to eight of the students.
The program is designed to help students improve academically as well as linking them with community members to provide valuable life skills. It is for students at the end of their junior year and continues through the senior year, culminating with a banquet.
This past year 60 students enrolled in the program. The majority attended six of the eight sessions. Attending at least six sessions provides an opportunity to apply for a scholarship.
The 2020 Faribault Rotary Strive Banquet was held in conjunction with the Feb. 26 club meeting. The meeting was called to order by Club President Amy Amundson. After reciting the Four Way Test and signing a patriotic song, a virtue was read by club member Kymn Anderson.
President Amundson then provided our guests with an overview of Rotary on a global and local level. Following this, Strive Chair Kurt Halverson provided an overview of the Strive program. Strive Scholars and scholarship winners were recognized.
Scholarship Recipients are
Diane Camarillo Zazquez (FHS) — $3,000
Lauren Rindahl (FHS) — $2,500
Grace Ashley (BA) — $2,500
Chau Truong (FHS) — $2,000
Chloe Kucera (FHS) — $2,000
Piper Gare (FHS) — $2,000
Emily Barton (FHS) — $1,000
Bisharo Shukri (FHS) — $1,000
The first Strive session for the new year is March 18. Students can find more information at faribaultrotarystrive@gmail.com or simply attend the first session on the 18th.