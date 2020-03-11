Faribault Rotary Club honored several students and their parents at its annual Strive Banquet Feb. 26 at the Inn at Shattuck.

Strive is a program for students completing their junior year and is open to students at Faribault Senior High and Bethlehem Academy. This year $16,000 in scholarships was awarded to eight of the students.

The program is designed to help students improve academically as well as linking them with community members to provide valuable life skills. It is for students at the end of their junior year and continues through the senior year, culminating with a banquet.

This past year 60 students enrolled in the program. The majority attended six of the eight sessions. Attending at least six sessions provides an opportunity to apply for a scholarship.

The 2020 Faribault Rotary Strive Banquet was held in conjunction with the Feb. 26 club meeting. The meeting was called to order by Club President Amy Amundson. After reciting the Four Way Test and signing a patriotic song, a virtue was read by club member Kymn Anderson.

President Amundson then provided our guests with an overview of Rotary on a global and local level. Following this, Strive Chair Kurt Halverson provided an overview of the Strive program. Strive Scholars and scholarship winners were recognized.

Scholarship Recipients are

Diane Camarillo Zazquez (FHS) — $3,000

Lauren Rindahl (FHS) — $2,500

Grace Ashley (BA) — $2,500

Chau Truong (FHS) — $2,000

Chloe Kucera (FHS) — $2,000

Piper Gare (FHS) — $2,000

Emily Barton (FHS) — $1,000

Bisharo Shukri (FHS) — $1,000

The first Strive session for the new year is March 18. Students can find more information at faribaultrotarystrive@gmail.com or simply attend the first session on the 18th.

