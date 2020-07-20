The following area students have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:
Faribault — Cole Caron, Shu-Yang Dong, Andrew Dozark, Lauren Dudley, Alex Dunn, Senior, Cody Ehlers, Kyra Flom, Elizabeth Jandro, Alexandar Korbel, Brittney Lemke, Kaiden Martiarena and Samuel Morrison
Kilkenny — Peter Soderlund
Nerstrand — Victoria Clouse, Katelynn Hope, Maxwell Johnson and Ahnacole Washburn Chapman
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 GPA.