The following area students have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:

Faribault — Cole Caron, Shu-Yang Dong, Andrew Dozark, Lauren Dudley, Alex Dunn, Senior, Cody Ehlers, Kyra Flom, Elizabeth Jandro, Alexandar Korbel, Brittney Lemke, Kaiden Martiarena and Samuel Morrison

Kilkenny — Peter Soderlund

Nerstrand — Victoria Clouse, Katelynn Hope, Maxwell Johnson and Ahnacole Washburn Chapman

To qualify for the dean's list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 GPA.

