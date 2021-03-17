Bethlehem Academy Students of the Month for February were celebrated in the gymnasium, with Bethlehem Academy President/Principal Mindy Reeder presiding over the socially distanced event. Six middle school students and eight high school students were honored and congratulated at the awards ceremony. A video of the ceremony is available on Bethlehem Academy on Facebook.

BA Middle School Students of the Month February 2021

Bethlehem Academy Middle School Students of the Month are, top row from left, Genevieve Donahue, Tommy Kunze and Olivia Glumack. Bottom Taylor Moon, Anna Tobin and Brecken Kaderlik.
BA High School Students of the Month February 2021

Bethlehem Academy High School Students of the Month are, top row from left, Jasmine LaCanne, Lindsay Hanson, Matthew Palan and Ashley Rost. Bottom, Carter Pavek, Justin Delesha, Michael Morse Jr. and Brayden Larson.
Load comments