Bethlehem Academy Students of the Month for February were celebrated in the gymnasium, with Bethlehem Academy President/Principal Mindy Reeder presiding over the socially distanced event. Six middle school students and eight high school students were honored and congratulated at the awards ceremony. A video of the ceremony is available on Bethlehem Academy on Facebook.
Bethlehem Academy announces February Students of the Month
Mar 17
Mar 17
Mar 17
Mar 17
Mar 17
