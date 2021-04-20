Elementary and middle school students in Faribault Public Schools will soon have a much larger assortment of books to choose from in their classrooms.
Because the Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy (SRCL) grant was extended a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, additional funding gave elementary and middle school teachers the opportunity to travel to Custom Education Solutions in Champlin last month and pick out books to offer students in their classrooms. Each teacher picked out more than 150 books, including some sets of single titles so students can engage in conversations around their books and work collaboratively in book clubs and literature circles.
Director of Teaching and Learning Tracy Corcoran described the outing as “like a teacher field trip to Barnes and Noble.”
“Our staff was super excited. It was like a shopping spree,” she said. “It created some really fun conversations about students, their interests, and the different authors and titles their kids are looking for. There was a lot of excitement and energy.”
Lincoln Elementary second-grade teacher Amy Scheeler said she didn’t know what to expect, but the trip turned out to be a very positive experience because of the hospitality the group received, as well as the quantity and quality of the books they were able to choose from.
“We were so excited to have the opportunity to look through these rich texts and find books that represented our classroom diversity. We worked in our grade level teams to find books that had our classroom cultures, abilities and interests represented,” Scheeler said. “We also found books to enrich and meet standards taught in our curriculum. We are waiting anxiously to receive the books we so diligently hand picked and get them into our students hands. New books that represent our students will spark an energetic interest in the joy of reading.”