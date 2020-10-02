UMC

Emery Morris, daughter of Eric and Kyeria Morris, sold water and lemonade at her great grandparents estate sale to buy back packs full of school supplies and Kleenex. She then gave them to Peace United Methodist Church of Morristown to give to WEM Schools for those who might need such items Pictured are Emery Morris and Pastor Elden of Peace UMC with the items she purchased. (Photo courtesy of Pastor Elden)
