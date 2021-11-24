Along with the annual Christmas decorating of the Faribault American Legion on Saturday, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 will participate in several upcoming events.
At 11:15 a.m. on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, members will travel to the VA Community Resource and Referral Center for homeless veterans, in downtown Minneapolis. A total of 40 care packages will be delivered, along with the following gift cards collected for homeless veterans: $5 gift cards to Subway and/or $25 gift cards to Aldi, Walmart, Target, Cub Foods, or Speedway.
Items members are collecting for the Fisher House include ground coffee, cocoa mixes, bottled water, laundry pods, paper products, snacks, children's activity items, puzzle books, etc.
Fisher House is a free, “home away from home,” for families of patients receiving medical care at the VA hospital in Minneapolis. Drop off at Legion before 11 a.m. Nov. 30.
Members will also deliver a check to the Spinal Cord Unit (MN Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans) at the VA Hospital. They also limit the number of visitors. Please RSVP to 507-331-0126 or email: kadras1217@gmail.com if you and any family members plan to go to Minneapolis so hosts can arrange the visit. Plan to eat lunch, location to be determined.
The annual American Legion Post #43 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit #43 Christmas Dinner will take place prior to the 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 meetings. Social is from 5-6 p.m., with a dinner of ham, cheesy potatoes, corn, and dessert at 6 p.m. Cost for non-members is $8.