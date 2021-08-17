Two local favorites return to the stage with Looney Lutherans performing Friday night and Deuces Wild The Dueling Pianos on Saturday night. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. and take place at The Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault. Both shows have sold out in the past so those interested are encouraged to get tickets right away.
The Looney Lutherans use family friendly comedy to share their age-old wisdom for living a long and lively life…the Lutheran way, and you don’t have to be Lutheran to love the show. The trio of ladies use music, comedy and some help from the audience to create a fun-filled show for all ages.
Dave and Ted of Deuces Wild The Dueling Pianos also use audience participation to make sure everyone is singing along or at least tapping their feet along with a great night of music and laughs. Bring your requests.
For more information, please visit www.paradisecenterforthearts.org or call 507-332-7372.