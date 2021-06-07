Faribault Noon Exchange Club

The Faribault Noon Exchange Club recently recognized several members of the community with "Proudly We Hail" plaques. This is given to families or businesses who properly display the American Flag which includes mounting on a flagpole, in good condition and with some form of lighting at night. Pictured from left, Ken Stassen (Program Chair), Tyler Hassler & Jennifer Tousignant, Tony Langerud/State Farm Insurance and Jeff & Michele Stephens (Michele unable to attend). Faribault Noon Exchange Club members thank recipients for displaying the symbol of freedom, liberty and justice for all. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Noon Exchange Club)

