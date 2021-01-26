Advance Care Planning
If you had a health crisis and were unable to communicate with your loved ones and medical care providers, who would make decisions for you? Does this person know your wishes and have you put your thoughts in writing? Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a Health Care Directive.
Don’t know where to start? Attend this free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more. This two-session course will walk with you through the process of advance care planning and facilitate the completion of your health care directive. Plan to attend both sessions as you will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
Session 1 is “Introduction to Advance Care Planning and Your Health Care Agent” and will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 from 10–11 a.m. We will address the 6 W’s of advance care planning (Who, What, Where, When, Why and How). Using the Honoring Choices Health Care Directive as a guide, we will discuss how to identify your health care agent and start an open conversation.
Session 2 is “Completing Your Health Care Directive” and will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 10–11 a.m. Continuing the discussion with the Honoring Choices Health Care Directive, we will answer your questions and provide guidance as you complete a directive that reflects your wishes for health care decision making and treatment.
Instructor Pat Heydon is the coordinator for Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning for Faribault and Owatonna. Her experience as a social worker in hospital settings working with patients and families in crisis showed her the importance of advance care planning and drives her passion to helping others understand and complete this very important document.
Call 507-977-2330 or email honoringchoices@allina.com to register. Registration will not be handled through Buckham West. In order to accommodate the required social distancing guidelines there will be a limited class size. Masks required.
Coffee Shop Re-Opens
We are happy to announce that beginning on Monday, Jan. 25, our coffee shop hours expanded to five days a week! This means that you can meet your friends Monday through Friday from 9-11 a.m. We will continue to monitor the safety and use of the occupants in our building and expand our offerings as we are able.
In order to do this in a way that we believe will keep people safe, we have implemented the following guidelines:
• Upon entry in to the building you will be required to log in at the check in station.
• Wear a mask upon entry in to the building and whenever you leave your table.
• Based on the size and purpose of the room the chairs and tables will be carefully placed and may not be moved.
We can only offer this re-opening with your cooperation. We hope to see you soon.
No Tax Prep this season
We have been informed by the AARP tax prep volunteers that Buckham West will not be hosting the free tax preparation service in 2021. Although this program has been available here for many years, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused AARP to discontinue their “in-person” tax preparation model. If you have questions, please check out their website aarpfoundation.org/taxaide. For those looking for alternate tax preparation options we encourage people to ask their friends and family members for a referral.
Winter Clearance Time
Please keep Fashions on Central, our gently-used clothing store, on your list of shops to visit in downtown Faribault. Our store, located at 325 Central Ave, sells high quality, gently-used clothing for men and women at bargain prices.
In compliance with our COVID safety plan, our store is now open on Saturdays and Tuesdays each week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Along with the opportunity to shop on those days, you are also welcome to bring in your donations during that time. We ask that you limit your donations to two bags at a time.
Remember that 100% of the proceeds from sales at Fashion on Central are used to support Buckham West. Stop in today and see what is new!
Reminders:
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with snow removal, you are encouraged to call Family Service Rochester at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in Buckham West’s dining room until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.