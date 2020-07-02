Despite the pandemic, a number of local fireworks shows are still slated for the Fourth of July with adjusted, socially distant viewing options. See below for some of the displays in southern Minnesota:
Blooming Prairie
Victory Field
Located off Main Street, across from Blooming Prairie High School.
July 4, 10 p.m.
For updates on social distancing guidelines, follow Blooming Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
Elysian
The Elysian Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a fireworks display on July 3 at 10 p.m. in Tustin Park. Spectators can enjoy the show from multiple points around town.
Faribault
Faribault Fireworks
Rice County Fairgrounds
1814 Second Ave. NW
Faribault, MN 55021
July 4, 10 p.m.
Will be launched from grandstand track — viewers are strongly encouraged to remain in their cars and adhere to social distancing requirements.
Owatonna
Early Edition Rotary Fireworks Display — Patriot Skies
Steele County Free Fair
1525 S. Cedar Ave.
Owatonna, MN 55060
July 4, 10 to 10:30 p.m.
Will be held rain or shine. Guests can watch fireworks from their vehicles at the fairgrounds — no grandstand seating option.
Wanamingo
Wanamingo Fourth of July Celebration
Industrial Park
Area between Hwy. 57 and Hwy. 60
July 4, Dusk
Waseca
Clear Lake
July 4 around 9:45 p.m.
Canceled
Among those that have canceled programs are the Northfield fireworks and the New Prague July 3 Fireworks. The Veseli Lions Club will not hold its annual Fourth of July parade or fireworks and the 2020 North Morristown Fourth of July celebration, which has been an annual tradition for more than 100 years has also been canceled.