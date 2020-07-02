4th of July fireworks

While fireworks over Waseca’s Clear Lake have been cancelled, there are plenty of towns in southern Minnesota that are still planning the traditional Fourth of July light show. (Photo courtesy of Discover Waseca)

Despite the pandemic, a number of local fireworks shows are still slated for the Fourth of July with adjusted, socially distant viewing options. See below for some of the displays in southern Minnesota:

Blooming Prairie

Victory Field

Located off Main Street, across from Blooming Prairie High School.

July 4, 10 p.m.

For updates on social distancing guidelines, follow Blooming Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

Elysian

The Elysian Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a fireworks display on July 3 at 10 p.m. in Tustin Park. Spectators can enjoy the show from multiple points around town.

Faribault

Faribault Fireworks

Rice County Fairgrounds

1814 Second Ave. NW

Faribault, MN 55021

July 4, 10 p.m.

Will be launched from grandstand track — viewers are strongly encouraged to remain in their cars and adhere to social distancing requirements.

Owatonna

Early Edition Rotary Fireworks Display — Patriot Skies

Steele County Free Fair

1525 S. Cedar Ave.

Owatonna, MN 55060

July 4, 10 to 10:30 p.m.

Will be held rain or shine. Guests can watch fireworks from their vehicles at the fairgrounds — no grandstand seating option.

Wanamingo

Wanamingo Fourth of July Celebration

Industrial Park

Area between Hwy. 57 and Hwy. 60

July 4, Dusk

Waseca

Clear Lake

July 4 around 9:45 p.m.

Canceled

Among those that have canceled programs are the Northfield fireworks and the New Prague July 3 Fireworks. The Veseli Lions Club will not hold its annual Fourth of July parade or fireworks and the 2020 North Morristown Fourth of July celebration, which has been an annual tradition for more than 100 years has also been canceled.

Load comments