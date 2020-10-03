Last weekend, Faribault got a faith lift. For 24 straight hours (from 3 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday), Christians from roughly 17 congregations walked the streets of the city saturating every neighborhood in prayer, seeking God’s blessing upon homes, businesses, and institutions while giving thanks for the beauty and goodness and riches evident in the town. Many for whom walking was difficult offered prayers while driving around or from their homes. Others found themselves stopping to pray at the Adoration Chapel on the campus of Bethlehem Academy. The effort was a bold expression of the unity of the church of Faribault in its various expressions and backgrounds and the love they have for the city.
Pastor Joan Crombie who co-pastors The River Church with husband Steve noted the “attitude of eagerness among her church to form teams to pray.”
Randy Twiehoff from First English Lutheran testified, “Praying was very meaningful while walking knowing that others were doing so in different areas of the city at the same time. Those who prayed from home felt connected with those walking also found it a meaningful experience.”
What a sight to behold in Central Park on Saturday afternoon! The Faribault Prays event culminated in a great worship gathering at 3 p.m. Christians from nearly every tradition, color and language in town were united in their love for God and neighbor. The spirit of celebration was so palpable that mask wearing and social distancing could not dampen the hand-clapping, arm-waving and soul-soaring prayers and praises and toe-tapping music expressed in a diversity of language and style.
Of the great worship gathering, Gina Little testified, “The Holy Spirit was present on Saturday as I watched the church come alive in Central Park. Never have I witnessed such an outpouring of love for the Lord. Witnessing multiple congregations speaking different languages worship the Lord about explodes my heart. I feel extremely blessed to witness English speaking praising God with arms raised as the music being played was sung in Spanish and then vice versa. The most incredible event. Looking forward to next year.”
The Faribault Prays Facebook page boasts these words of celebration.
“We had an amazing time praying and worshipping with everyone this weekend! Thank you to the fabulous worship teams from The River Church, Tower of Praise Ministries and Rios de Agua Viva for providing a variety of worship music for us in Central Park! Thank you to Maria Montemayor Gonzalez for interpreting, the people who offered Prayers of the People, Ray Snesrud for his inspiring testimony and salvation message, and Pastor Dan Ford (Faribault Evangelical Church) for emceeing the event. We can’t wait to do this again next year!”
The Faribault Prays team has now successfully executed its third 24-hour prayer walk. The multi-denominational, multi-racial, multi-lingual event is held every September with other smaller events throughout the year. For a world under the siege of the coronavirus and a dark pall pulled over our country and state for six months, the Faribault Prays effort imparted on our community a faith lift.