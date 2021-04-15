Riders and motorists should exercise extreme caution this weekend along the Mississippi and St. Croix Rivers as thousands of motorcyclists take to the road for the Spring Flood Run Saturday. The ride typically attracts thousands of riders and takes them on route between the Twin Cities and Winona.
Preliminary reports show two riders died in motorcycle crashes so far this season. Minnesota Department of Public Safety officials ask riders and motorists to share the roads. Riders should take safety into their own hands and motorists should look twice for motorcyclists.
Law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota, along with Minnesota State Troopers, will be out patrolling the area during the event to ensure a safe riding environment.
“We want riders to enjoy the spring ride and make it home safely. That takes motorcyclists and other motorists working together to share the road,” says Lt. Gordon Shank, Minnesota State Patrol. “Motorcyclists should ride sober and ride at their own pace in groups, while other motorists should give riders space and diligently check blind spots before changing lanes and at intersections.”
DPS offers these safety tips:
Riders
• Be prepared for inattentive drivers by staying focused on riding, keeping your speed in check and maintaining a two-second following distance.
• Wear the gear. Motorcyclists should wear a DOT-approved helmet and brightly colored protective gear for visibility and protection.
• Don’t drink and ride. One-third of all motorcycle fatalities involve impaired riders.
Motorists
• Watch for motorcycles. Due to the smaller size of motorcycles, their speed and distance is more difficult to judge.
• Always look twice before entering a roadway, turning left or changing lanes.
• Give riders room by maintaining a two-second following distance and check blind spots.
• Pay attention and drive at safe speeds.
While in Minnesota, follow required COVID-19 mitigation measures including face coverings, social distancing and limits on gatherings. Learn more at staysafe.mn.gov.