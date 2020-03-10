On her family’s farm near Waterville, Minnesota, Anna Dickie first practiced her oratory skills.
While a somewhat odd skill for a woman, she knew she wanted to leave her mark on the world, and she did as the first woman to run for the United States Senate as a candidate for a major political party.
Born into a Republican, Methodist, teetotaling family in 1885, her first speech was at age three when she shouted, “Hoorah for Harrison”. The family switched loyalties to the Democratic party in 1890 when the agricultural depression hit them.
Anna’s drive may have come from her ancestry of strong-minded independent women. Her Welsh maternal great grandmother immigrated in 1838. This woman when living near LeSueur, Minnesota, raised her three grandchildren. Anna’s mother was one of these children. Anna’s mother taught school before marrying Peter Dickie and moving to Waterville. Anna’s parents were very hospitable and she saw folks from all walks of life welcomed to her home. Her respect for individuality stayed with her throughout her life.
Anna attended country school and then Waterville High School, commuting any way she could-on foot, by buggy or on horse. She completed high school in three years and then taught at a nearby school for $21 a month. When she was 19 she married Peter Olesen who was a student at Hamline University. He encouraged Anna in the reading of religion, literature and philosophy.
After Peter received his master’s degree, they moved to Pine City where he became the superintendent of schools and the debate coach. He included Anna in the coaching part of his career in part to distract her from the grief of losing their first-born child. A second daughter, Mary Winnifred, was born and she later became her mother’s campaign partner.
In 1908, Peter became the superintendent at Cloquet, Minnesota. It was here Anna began her political career. By 1910 she became part of the women’s suffrage effort, she worked for prohibition, child and social welfare programs, and she opposed large corporations. Later she worked for the Social Security Act and New Deal legislation. She also found time to be active in the school’s Mother’s Club, the Women’s Club and she taught English to the immigrants in the area.
By 1913 she had become the president of the Federation of Women’s Clubs. She was fully involved in politics and public speaking. Many of her speeches rallied folks to support women’s suffrage. This 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920 and women could finally vote.
In 1922, Anna was nominated to run for the U.S. Senate on the Democratic ticket. As predicted, she would lose the election, but she paved the way for women to follow her path in politics.
She and her family moved to Northfield in 1923 when her husband became registrar at Carleton College. Anna was named postmistress of Northfield, later President Franklin Roosevelt appointed her District National Emergency Director. In the late 1930s she was appointed to the Minnesota State Planning Board.
Anna retired to private life in 1938, at the age of 57. For several years she and Peter lived in Georgia where he had a teaching position. They eventually moved back to Northfield where Peter died in 1960. In later life she became a Catholic; this brought her solace and time to reflect.
Anna died in Northfield on May 21, 1971 at the age of 86. She is buried next to her husband un the Sakatah Cemetery in Waterville.
An old friend remarked, “You started too early in the game, but you were the first woman who had the courage to take up the banner and what a credit you were with your youth, God-given talent, your tireless efforts and your great love of humanity”.