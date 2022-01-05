Beginning Monday, Jan. 3, Faribault Public Schools implemented the Raptor visitor management system at all district buildings. Raptor is an automated check-in system that replaces the paper sign-in process.
Once a visitor is cleared through the system, a badge is produced that includes a photo, name of the visitor, date and time, and destination. The badge enables personnel within the building to quickly determine if visitors are in areas where they should or should not be. A consistent, standardized system to track visitors and volunteers is especially useful in the event of an emergency as it allows us to know who is in the building.
What will I need to enter my child’s school?
The quickest way to check in is to have a government-issued form of identification. Raptor is only scanning the visitor’s name, date of birth, photo, and the last four digits of the ID card for comparison with private alert lists at the school, such as restraining/custody/sex offender orders. Additional personal data will not be gathered and no data will be shared with any outside company or organization.
If you don’t have an ID, you can check in by providing your full name and birthday. This information will be entered into Raptor manually.
If a visitor is flagged, the system sends alerts to designated school officials, who can then respond to potential threats to keep our students, staff and visitors safe.
Do I have to scan every time I enter the building?
No. After the first scanning at each school, the office staff would find the visitor’s name in the system and use the record of the previously-scanned ID to sign the visitor in and print a badge. This makes check-in much easier after the initial visit. The school secretary is able to view the ID card picture in Raptor to make a visual verification of the person signing in.
What is the checkout process?
The checkout process doesn’t involve scanning the card again. The secretary will simply find the name of the person who is signing out and click a ‘sign out’ button. This provides a record of entry and departure and time in any school. The visitor badge should be returned to the secretary.
If you have questions about the Raptor system, please contact your school’s administrator. For more information about the Raptor visitor management system, visit raptortech.com.