Today in History - April 24

The Space Shuttle orbiter Discovery lifts off from Launch Pad 398 in Kennedy Space Center at morning on Tuesday, April 24, 1990, carrying a crew of five and the Hubble Space Telescope. The mission, STS-31, had been originally scheduled for launch on April 10th but was scrubbed because of a faulty APU. NASA officials and scientist around the world are looking forward to the first glimpse into space by the telescope. (AP Photo/Paul Kizzle)