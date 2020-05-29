For the first time in 56 years, Camp Omega has suspended its traditional summer camp.
But that doesn't mean there won't be safe, fun alternatives at the camp on Horseshoe Lake.
“This was not an easy decision. We believe that summer camp is more important than ever, but after months of consulting with the staff, Board of Directors, other outdoor ministry professionals, the CDC, health department and the governor’s reopen MN plan, it became clear that suspending typical activities is the right thing to do for the safety of our communities and families,” says Bob LaCroix, executive director of Camp Omega.
But fortunately the Camp Omega staff and leadership have been and continue to work hard to create alternative ways for families to enjoy camp. Plans are currently underway to open June 7 to allow families to stay in a cabin, outpost village (treehouses or teepees), RV or tent. Families can then participate in the traditional camp activities like campfires, canoeing, archery, crafts, games and more.
“Camp Omega welcomes campers from across the region, the nation, and the world,” said LaCroix. “This summer campers were set to come from all over the country, but each state has different coronavirus restrictions, timelines, and reopening schedules. The CDC and other healthcare guidelines for youth camps recommend programs for ‘locals’ only.”
LaCroix continues, “The very nature of summer camp is closeness—the opposite of social distancing. Camp at Camp Omega is close friendships, face-to-face conversations, high fives, fist bumps, hugs, singing, bunk beds, s’mores around the campfire, games on the ball field … basically a lot of physical contact. This season of COVID-19 complicates all of that, beyond how we feel we can reasonably keep kids and their families back home healthy and safe. Camp has so very many moving parts. How do we disinfect life jackets between each use, and canoe paddles, and disc golf, and bows and the dozens of arrows that get launched into the trees? Not to mention bathroom sinks and doorknobs and s’more sticks.”
For more on Camp Omega, visit CampOmega.org.