The Secretary of State’s Office recently announced hundreds of open seats on nearly 100 boards, councils and commissions that will be appointed by the governor and lieutenant governor.
These bodies each have their own set of responsibilities, ranging from advising the governor and Legislature to overseeing professional licensing and environmental protection. Many of these bodies have public member positions. All Minnesotans are encouraged to apply.
“As we prepare to appoint members to these critically important boards and commissions, we encourage Minnesotans from every corner of the state and from all backgrounds and political ideologies to apply,” Gov. Walz said.
“Leadership does not look one certain way and it is important that our state boards and commissions reflect the diversity of Minnesota," Lieutenant Governor Flanagan said. "Everyone deserves a seat at the table and serving on a state board or commission is a great way to make your voice heard.”
Minnesotans can learn more about the appointments process at mn.gov/governor. Those interested in applying for membership on any state board, council or commission should complete an open appointments application through the Secretary of State’s website. Contact Bibi Black at bibi.black@state.mn.us for accommodations to complete the application or to get an alternative application format.