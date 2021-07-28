American Legion Auxiliary members Karen Rasmussen and Kathy Larson from Faribault’s Unit 43 were delegates to the 101st Department Convention at Jackpot Junction Casino near Redwood Falls on July 15-17, 2021.
Rasmussen received two of the state’s top awards, the President’s Award of Excellence, for having the best reports for history and for education. In addition, her press book earned Faribault the Ruth Hutton Plaque for the Best Unit Public Relations Book. There are 437 units in the state or department with 101 units represented at this year’s convention.
One of the highlights of the convention was President Mary Hendrickson reading a report of the 1927 National American Legion and Auxiliary Convention held in Paris, France. Twenty thousand American men and women had journeyed to Paris for the 9th National Convention.
The Minnesota Department Auxiliary Secretary had written a detailed 22-page report which had been discovered earlier this year in Paris and emailed to Hendrickson. One detail in the report was of the tour they took of a World War I battlefield that was completely covered with red poppies and seeing the 14,134 white crosses on the hill above.