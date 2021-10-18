October is College Knowledge Month, a time when institutions statewide encourage high school students and others to explore their higher education options. While many institutions also waive their application fees during the month, applying to SCC is always free.South Central College is celebrating College Knowledge Month in a big way by hosting several events throughout the month to provide potential students an opportunity to tour the college, receive special giveaways and take significant steps towards their college education. The events will take place at SCC’s Faribault campus, located at 1225 Third St. SW and North Mankato campus, 1920 Lee Boulevard. Information about the following College Knowledge events is also available at southcentral.edu/Explore.
College Knowledge Month Events at SCC
• Express Enrollment
Students wishing to start at SCC for Spring Semester on Jan. 10, 2022 can get everything done in a day, including applying and getting admitted, registering for classes and completing their financial aid and emergency relief grant applications. Express Enrollment takes place on SCC’s North Mankato campus from 5:30- p.m. Oct. 25. Express Enrollment attendees will receive a free SCC water bottle.
• On-the-Spot Admission
As part of Minnesota State Week (Oct. 25 -29), students considering starting at SCC for Fall Semester on Aug. 22, 2022 can apply and get admitted on-the-spot, as well as complete their applications for financial aid and SCC Foundation scholarships. This event will be held Oct. 25-28 on both campuses from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. On-the-Spot Admission attendees will receive a free SCC T-shirt.
• MEA Campus Visit Days
High school students who are on break can stop by either SCC campus to learn more about their college options and get a free SCC T-shirt anytime between 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22.
During College Knowledge Month, SCC also hosts a number of events focused on specific interest areas:
•Ag Day on Campus
This is an opportunity to find out about all the career opportunities available in agriculture through programs at SCC and get general information about the college. The event will be held on SCC’s North Mankato campus from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Attendees will receive a Free SCC agriculture water bottle.
• Career & Technical Education (CTE) Open Houses
All are welcome to learn about many of SCC’s programs that prepare students for in- demand careers in two years or less, with lab tours and demonstrations. The open houses will take place on SCC’s North Mankato campus from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 26 and from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Faribault campus. Free CTE flashlights and SCC safety glasses will be given out at these events.
• Manufacturing Month
In addition to being College Knowledge Month, October is also Manufacturing Month. SCC’s North Mankato campus participated in the Tour of Manufacturing of South Central Minnesota Oct. 7. The Faribault campus will take part in Faribault Works from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28, with Faribault High School student tours of the advanced manufacturing areas of the campus throughout the day and SCC admissions team members available at the Faribault Works Career Fair at Faribo West Mall.