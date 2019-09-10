As the American Red Cross works around the clock supporting those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, providing food, shelter and comfort, individuals outside the affected areas are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to ensure patients in the storm’s path and around the country have access to lifesaving blood.
Hurricane Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. When blood donations are disrupted in a region of the country, the Red Cross is able to move blood donations where they are needed most.
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed to ensure a sufficient supply for patients. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed. Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Financial donations are also needed to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Faribault
Sept. 12: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 141 6th St. NW
Sept. 16: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 213 6th Ave. SW
Sept. 23: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1360 Albers Path
Sept. 30: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 43, 112 5th St. NE
Northfield
Sept. 21: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Eagles Club, 304 Water St. S.
Sept. 27: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 618 Division St. S.