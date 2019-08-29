The District One Hospital Auxiliary presents its Gently Used Accessory Sale from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 and Tuesday, Sept, 24 at the American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE, Faribault. The Gently Used Accessory Sale includes jewelry, purses, scarves, totes and more. The Auxiliary is still taking donations which can be dropped off at District One Hospital Angel’s Attic Gift Shop. Pictured are, back, Pat Rice and Donna Crowl. Front, Kathy Charbonneau and Joanne Ostrom. (Photo courtesy of Jackie Hartman)

