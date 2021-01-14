The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27 to learn about a planned project to repave Hwy 30.
This project will repave Hwy 30 from approximately .25 miles west of Ellendale to 1 mile east of Steele County Road 45. Work includes the replacement of four culverts, realignment of the Hwy 30 and 8th Ave E intersection and sidewalk improvements. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.
Members of the project management team will provide a presentation followed by a question and answer session. Attendees can join the meeting online or participate by phone. A meeting link, phone number and other information are listed on the Hwy 30 Repaving project website. To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT has indefinitely postponed all in-person public events. The event will be recorded and posted to the project website for those unable to attend.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. Those who need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), should email their requests to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.