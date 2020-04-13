The Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize 40 recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2020.
A commemorative certificate signed by Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition. Information on all Sesquicentennial Farm families will be available online at fbmn.org.
Local 2020 Sesquicentennial Farm families are:
Dakota
Clifford and Mary Frandrup — Randolph, 1866
Jim and Pat McCarthy — Eagan, 1855
Glen McNamara — Hastings, 1862
Goodhue
Eileen Bjorngaard — Zumbrota, 1870
Edward J. Cleary and Kathleen E. Cleary — St Paul, 1859
Frederick W. Halvorson and Kyle M Halvorson — Wanamingo, 1861
A.S and J.E. Moorhouse — Cannon Falls, 1869
Richard Ryan Family— Goodhue, 1863