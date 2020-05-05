The U.S. Postal Service is providing updated information on hold mail to help customers temporarily displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hold mail service is designed for customers who plan on being away from their home or business for up to 30 days. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Postal Service suspended the 30-day time frame and extended all hold mail requests beyond 30 days.
That extension ends on May 30, 2020. Customers whose mail has been on hold beyond 30 days as of May 30, will have until June 14 to make arrangements to have their mail held longer if needed. On June 15, 2020, the Postal Service will revert back to its normal policy that allows for customers to have their mail held for 30 days.
Customers are encouraged to reach out to their local post office to make arrangements to restart regular delivery of mail, including mail still being held, as different parts of the country will be reopening at different times based on local conditions.
Customers with questions regarding hold mail requests can contact the Postal Service at 1-800-ASK-USPS (275-8777). For the latest information on postal service service updates, see about.usps.com/news/service-alerts.