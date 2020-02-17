Registration for the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium term that begins the week of March 23 closes on Monday, March 2. Processing of all registrations received by that date will begin at 6 p.m.
After that date, registrations will be accepted on a space-available basis. Class sizes are usually limited to 18 participants, with some exceptions. Random selections for oversubscribed courses will be made.
Class schedules, course descriptions, information about the instructors, and registration forms are available on the website cvec.org. Paper copies of the class schedules and registration forms are also available in Northfield at FiftyNorth, formerly the Senior Center, and at Buckham West, formerly the Senior Center, in Faribault. Completed registration forms should be brought or mailed to FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield, MN 55057.
Courses are typically offered for three eight-week terms each year — fall, winter, spring — meeting two hours weekly. The usual fee for an eight-week course is $50 plus cost of materials and/or textbook.
There are no prerequisites for taking these courses. They are offered as lifelong learning experiences.