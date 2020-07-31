Gary Rue and the Paradise Center for the Arts are partnering to provide an evening of music in your home with a new virtual concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
The live streaming event will include both a pre-recorded concert performance and an interactive ‘live’ pre and post-concert discussion with Gary Rue.
A performer and composer, Gary Rue has been playing music for audiences since the mid-sixties. His influences include Frederic Chopin, Kurt Weill, The Beatles, Motown and the poets of Tin Pan Alley and their Brill Building offspring.
The Paradise Center for the Arts Executive Director Heidi Nelson said “We are grateful to Gary Rue for his innovative thinking and his generosity in making this event a success for the Paradise. We understand that people have lots of opportunity for free entertainment, but hope that they will support the Paradise by buying a ticket to this fabulous show!"
Tickets are $20 per household and are on sale now at bit.ly/garyrue. Call The Paradise Center for the Arts at 507-332-7372 with any questions.