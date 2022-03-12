Snowmobile club members receive state honors Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email Mar 12, 2022 4 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Dave and Jan Steinbauer load up an ATV this fall to place signs along the 15-mile snowmobile trail they maintain. (Courtesy Faribo Sno-Go Club) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Faribault couple received state recognition for their contributions to the Faribo Sno-Go Club.Dave and Jan Steinbauer were named the Snowmobile Family of the Year last month by the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association.The award recognizes a family who is “deeply committed to organized snowmobiling and involved in snowmobile organizations that strive to make the sport even more enjoyable in the future.”The Steinbauers have been active members of the Faribo Sno-Go Club for 40 years. The club maintains over 100 miles of snowmobile trails in Rice County and provides social opportunities for members.“Dave and Jan exemplify what it means to be a dedicated snowmobile club member,” club board member Larry Shepherd wrote in a nomination letter.The couple obtain use permits from landowners and maintain a 15-mile trail through agricultural land.Dave made directional signs and the pair places them before each season and removes them as spring arrives.“I would go so far as to say they have the best signed trail in the state,” Shepherd wrote.Dave also helps maintain the clubhouse and equipment, and he helped build several trail bridges and inspects them each year.Jan served two terms as club secretary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snowmobile Dave Jan Steinbauer Building Industry Agriculture Larry Shepherd Club Member Couple Clubhouse Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Drug supplier sentenced to probation in overdose death Mom accused of abusing adopted daughter gets probation More apartments, senior housing coming to Faribault School Board approves $1 million in cuts Some downtown AC units going out the window Upcoming Events Mar 12 Wednesday Wear Sat, Mar 12, 2022 Mar 12 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Mar 12, 2022 Mar 13 Merner Classical Music Series Sun, Mar 13, 2022 Mar 13 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, Mar 13, 2022 Mar 14 Rice County Public Health WIC Mon, Mar 14, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices