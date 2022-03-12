Dave and Jan Steinbauer

Dave and Jan Steinbauer load up an ATV this fall to place signs along the 15-mile snowmobile trail they maintain. (Courtesy Faribo Sno-Go Club)

A Faribault couple received state recognition for their contributions to the Faribo Sno-Go Club.

Dave and Jan Steinbauer were named the Snowmobile Family of the Year last month by the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association.

The award recognizes a family who is “deeply committed to organized snowmobiling and involved in snowmobile organizations that strive to make the sport even more enjoyable in the future.”

The Steinbauers have been active members of the Faribo Sno-Go Club for 40 years. The club maintains over 100 miles of snowmobile trails in Rice County and provides social opportunities for members.

“Dave and Jan exemplify what it means to be a dedicated snowmobile club member,” club board member Larry Shepherd wrote in a nomination letter.

The couple obtain use permits from landowners and maintain a 15-mile trail through agricultural land.

Dave made directional signs and the pair places them before each season and removes them as spring arrives.

“I would go so far as to say they have the best signed trail in the state,” Shepherd wrote.

Dave also helps maintain the clubhouse and equipment, and he helped build several trail bridges and inspects them each year.

Jan served two terms as club secretary.

