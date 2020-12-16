If you have a teen at home doing distance learning, you may find they roll out of bed just in time to attend their first online class. As a result, they are skipping breakfast. Breakfast is important for teens because it gives students the energy they need to concentrate on their school work.
One of the challenges with teens and breakfast is that teens are often not hungry in the morning. Also, they may choose to sleep-in until the last possible moment so may not have time to eat breakfast before online school starts. Several years ago, 16 schools across Minnesota participated in Project breakFAST, a program designed to increase high school students’ participation in school breakfast. Two strategies that worked well were to serve a grab and go breakfast and breakfast after the first period.
These same strategies can be used at home. Keep a variety of grab and go type foods readily available for students to grab. If possible, leave a basket or bowl on the counter with foods students can grab before class starts. If they see it set out, they are more apt to grab it. Another idea is to encourage students to eat breakfast after their first class when they are more hungry. Some good grab and breakfast ideas include:
Nuts
Fruit
Cereal
Hard cooked eggs
Yogurt
Trail mix
Smoothies
Check with your local school district to see what is available for free breakfast for all students during COVID-19.
Teens can make this blueberry smoothie the night before and put it in the freezer. They can take it out before their first class so it can thaw. After their first class they can grab it for a quick and nutritious breakfast.
Make it at home
Blueberry-spinach smoothie
Serving size: 1 cup, serves 4
INGREDIENTS
1 cup frozen blueberries
1 cup fresh strawberries or other fresh or frozen red or purple fruit
1 ripe banana, peeled
1 cup spinach leaves
1 cup plain yogurt
3/4 cup skim or low-fat milk
DIRECTIONS
Wash spinach and strawberries (or other fresh fruit). Remove stems.
Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor.
Blend until smooth.
Serve immediately.
Tips and Variations
Add ice to thicken the smoothie.
Add water, milk or 100% fruit juice to blend more smoothly.
Use any combination of fresh and frozen fruit.
Try kale or other greens in place of or in addition to the spinach.