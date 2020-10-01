An in-depth investigative study by Better Business Bureau finds that thousands of consumers have fallen victim to a growing scam involving fake vehicles and escrow companies, with losses totaling millions of dollars.
The study – Virtual Vehicle Vendor Scams: BBB Study Reveals a Growing Scam Using Fake Cars and Escrow Companies to Steal from Unwitting Consumers – points to a heightened risk from this scam as demand increases for online vehicle purchases.
According to the study, websites such as Craigslist are rife with advertisements for low-price vehicles, with seemingly eager sellers often claiming that the reduced price is because of an upcoming military deployment overseas, a divorce, or the death of a family member to whom the vehicle belonged. Victims are directed to pay a supposedly independent third party, typically by wire transfer, to hold money in escrow and ship the vehicle. However, no vehicle is ever delivered.
In some cases, the scammers invent bogus websites connected to shipping escrow companies with addresses in towns across the U.S., particularly the Midwest. Those sometimes use the names and addresses of real businesses or car dealerships.
The Internet Crime Complaint Center has reported receiving tens of thousands of vehicle escrow scam reports, with losses in the tens of millions. Criminal cases likewise reflect millions of dollars in losses. BBB receives hundreds of BBB Scam Tracker reports annually about fake vehicle shippers and escrow companies, with 41% of victims reporting they lost money.
A Minnesota woman reported to BBB Scam Tracker that in searching for a car on Facebook Marketplace, she encountered such a scam. The seller requested payment in the form of $2,600 in eBay gift cards. The woman purchased and sent the gift cards but never received a vehicle in return.
If you suspect you’ve been a victim of a vehicle escrow scam, you can file a report with the following organizations:
Better Business Bureau - file a complaint with your local BBB if you lost money or report a scam online to BBB Scam Tracker.
Federal Trade Commission (FTC) - file a complaint online at ftccomplaintassistant.gov or call 877-FTC-Help.
FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) - file a complaint online at ic3.gov/complaint.
The platform where you saw a suspected bad ad such as:
Craigslist -sfbay.craigslist.org/contact
Kijiji - help.kijiji.ca/helpdesk/safety/how-do-i-report-an-ad
Facebook Marketplace - facebook.com/help
eBay - Forward suspicious emails to spoof@ebay.com