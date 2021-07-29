The annual Supply Our Children backpack and school supply giveaway is planned from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.17 at the Faribault Middle School gymnasium.
The event, which provides free backpacks and school suppllies, is open to all Faribault students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Qualification is eligibility for free and reduced lunch.
This 10 year effort has distributed over 1,000 backpacks and school supplies per year. Faribault is a low income community and this program fills a gap for students as they enter a new school year. The goal is to help students feel prepared and excited about school by providing a new backpack and as many required supplies as possible.
Supply Our children is a joint effort of Farbo4Kids and many community volunteers, Rice County social workers, teachers and school staff, as well as local businesses. If you would like to make a monetary contribution please send a check to Supply Our Children PO Box 295 Faribault, MN. 55021. 100% of funds go directly to school supplies.
If you would like to volunteer with set up please go to supplyourchildren.org or come to Faribault Middle School gymnasium from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 16.