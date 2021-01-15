Weather Alert

...OCCASIONAL LIGHT SNOW AND DRIZZLE TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING FOR SOUTHERN AND WESTERN MINNESOTA HAS BEEN CANCELLED... .Light snow and drizzle will continue across all of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin today. Up to two inches of snow accumulation are expected. Meanwhile, western and southern Minnesota will have gusty north winds of 35 to 40 mph in addition to the falling snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of western Wisconsin and western and southern Minnesota through today. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&