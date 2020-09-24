National Mental Illness Awareness Week is Oct. 4-10. This week is marked by community education efforts in all 50 states to raise awareness that mental illnesses are treatable medical conditions, and that there is help and hope for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families.
To learn more about anxiety disorders, depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, or to find online support groups and family educational classes and other resources, contact NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) go to namimn.org or call 651-645-2948, or 1-888-626-4435. You are not alone.