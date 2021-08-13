Katherine Schultz has been named student success coordinator for Faribault Public Schools.
Schultz previously worked with English Language Learners in Mankato Area Public Schools for 22 years. In her new position she looks forward to working with teachers who are also passionate about making opportunities accessible for language learners and other underrepresented populations.
“I would love to make opportunities accessible to all, make connections between school and community opportunities, and break down barriers between students and their opportunities and options,” Schultz said. “I’m thrilled to be part of preparing these young people for a rich and full life without limits.”
Schultz attended Minnesota State University, Mankato where she obtained a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in 7-12 Spanish Education and Teaching English as a Second or Other Language. She went on to earn a master of arts degree in TESOL and is in the process of earning a doctorate in Educational Leadership.
Schultz is a native of Warroad, Minnesota. She and her husband live in Madison Lake and have four children. She enjoys traveling, spending time outdoors and growing lots of roses.