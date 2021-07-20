In the past week I’ve had several conversations about loss, death and grief. It’s been more than 20 years since I’ve worked in that field, but the reality is still dear to my heart.
Humans get connected. We get connected to people, pets, jobs, where we live, our routines, thoughts and dreams, and almost anything we have put a lot of time, money or attention to. For many, connections are the very meaning of life.
When we’re separated from those connections, by choice or by circumstances beyond our control, it hurts. We grieve. The intensity and durations of grief can vary greatly depending on how many changes it forces, how much meaning the connection had in our life, and how much experience we’ve had with other losses, how we’ve learned to cope with painful times, and what we believe about the meaning of life and death
Emotionally, we may experience almost anything: sadness, anger, rage, disbelief, gratitude, love, guilt, despair, affection, loneliness, confusion, purposelessness and relief. That jumble of emotions serves a purpose and makes sense in the broad picture of normal grief but it often feels like an emotional rollercoaster and can leave people feeling terribly out of control.
Physically, our bodies may react to major loss with headaches, weight gain or loss, dry mouth, shakiness, restlessness, anxiety, shortness of breath, dizziness, exhaustion, interrupted thoughts and sleep, bowel changes, and stomach pains. Many people experience a loss of self-confidence or self-esteem which gets magnified by weight gain or loss. The body reacts to the stress of grief with an increase or decrease in hormones to help adjust to the changes that come with loss. Because grief suppresses the body’s immune system, grievers can have more frequent cold, flu or increases in the symptoms of chronic ailments.
Thoughts commonly race through our minds as we become more aware of the impact of our losses. We can become preoccupied with the loss or death, more aware of the possibility of our own death or fearful that others close to us will experience harm or death. Thoughts of suicide may come. We may think we should have done more, should have been there when the death happened, or wish it would have happened to us instead of to the one we love. We experience the “what ifs” or the” if onlys.” That kind of preoccupation makes it hard to concentrate which makes it harder to do our job or do the tasks of daily living, adding to our feeling of being overwhelmed.
On the other hand, it is also normal for people to experience low levels of pain following a death of someone close, especially if the death seems fair and there has been time for gradual letting go before the death.
This feels like a gallop through Grief 101, like too much at one time. I apologize. I want to respect the Press’ word count limit. Next month’s column will say more about the reality of loss and grief.