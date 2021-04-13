Watermains in Faribault will be flushed the week of April 25-28, 2021, on four separate nights, weather pending.
Watermains are routinely flushed to clean the distribution system. Residents are advised to avoid or limit water usage during the flushing period and check for discoloration prior to using water for laundry purposes. If discoloration exists, residents should run the cold water tap until it becomes clear. It is recommended that residents shut water off at the meter to avoid drawing in rust, particles, or other debris that is being flushed from the lines. All flushing will take place between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Flushing schedule
Sunday, April 25 — Zone 1: North of Seventh St. NW, east of Eighth Avenue NW to the Cannon River at 16th St. NW, including entire east side of the Straight River
Monday, April 26 — Zone 2: South of Seventh St. NW, east of Ninth Ave. NW and SW, west of the Straight River
Tuesday, April 27 — Zone 3: South of Seventh St. NW, west of Ninth Ave. NW & 9th Ave. SW
Wednesday, April 28 — Zone 4: North of Seventh St. NW, west of Eighth Ave. NW, north of the Cannon River to north of 20th St. NW.