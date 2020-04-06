In response to the developing COVID-19 situation based on orders made and extended by Governor Waltz, River Bend Nature Center rescheduled the Maple Syrup Fun Run and Pancake Brunch to 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19, 2020.
Support River Bend's mission to "help people discover, enjoy, understand, and preserve the incredible natural world around us." Register online or on race day for any distance: 50K, 25K, 10K, 5K to a one mile walk.
Registrants receive admission to the pancake breakfast with real maple syrup that was made at River Bend. Spectators can also purchase brunch tickets.
This program is open to all ages. The Maple Syrup Fun Run fee varies depending on the race distance. Preregistration by Sept. 1 guarantees the participant receives a reusable race tote bag, although race-day registration is available. For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit their website at rbnc.org/fun-run.