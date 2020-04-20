Effective Wednesday, April 22, 2020, spring load restrictions on Rice County State Aid Highways and County roadways are terminated.
Rice County State Aid Highways and County roadways remain subject to permanent maximum allowed axle weight restrictions. A permanent maximum allowed axle weight restriction map is posted on the Highway Department page of the Rice County website, located at: co.rice.mn.us.
Contact Rice County Engineer Dennis Luebbe at 507-332-6110 or Rice County Administrator Sara Folsted at 507-332-6121 with any questions.