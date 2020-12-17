Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota has received grants totaling $15,000 to support matching local children facing adversity with positive adult role models. As of December, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota has served 778 children across Steele, Rice, Waseca, and Dodge counties in 2020.
“The grants we have received from the Waseca Area Foundation, Rosenau Legacy of Angels Foundation and Better Days Ahead COVID-19 Fund will make a great impact on the Waseca community,” said Michelle Redman, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota Executive Director. “It costs about $1,300 a year to make and professionally support a one-to-one mentoring match, so we are very grateful to be able to use these funds to make a bigger impact in our community.”