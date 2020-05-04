Individuals concerned about water quality and soil erosion in Rice County should consider filing by June 2 to run for the position of Supervisor of the Rice Soil and Water Conservation District.
“Supervisors play an important role in how our community deals with a wide variety of resource management issues, including wetlands, water quality, soil erosion, and habitat restoration,” noted Jim Purfeerst, district supervisor with the Rice SWCD.
“Serving as a supervisor is a terrific opportunity for people who want a voice in how we manage our environment,” he said.
SWCDs are special purpose units of government that manage and direct conservation programs, such as the state Cost-Share Program and the ReInvest in Minnesota (RIM) Wetland Program. An elected board of Supervisors governs each of Minnesota’s eighty-eight SWCDs.
This year, the Rice SWCD has three supervisor positions up for election. SWCD candidates appear on the ballot for the general election which will take place on Nov. 3. Candidates are elected countywide but must reside in one of the nomination districts up for election.
These include District 1 (Townships of Wheatland, Webster, Erin, Forest), District 2 (Shieldsville, Wells, Morristown, Warsaw) and District 4 (Bridgewater, Northfield). SWCD Supervisors serve four-year terms.
Supervisors meet monthly to discuss the business of the SWCD, including state grant allocations to landowners, district conservation priorities, coordination with other local units of government and state agencies, and legislative priorities. Supervisors do not receive a salary, although they do receive compensation for attending meetings and are reimbursed for expenses.
Those interested in running for supervisor should file at the Rice County Auditor Treasurer’s office from May 19 through June 2. Additional information about the SWCD can be found online at riceswcd.org or by calling the office at 507-332-7418, ext. 117.